Donald Trump Thinks ‘Political Correctness’ Ruined The Kentucky Derby

05.05.19 56 mins ago

Getty Image

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby was unique to the sport’s signature race that’s nearly a century and a half old. The race that saw its favorite scratched saw the new favorite win and later get disqualified for making contact with another horse in the home stretch, impacting multiple other horses and turning Maximum Security’s triumphant run into an unexpected, belated celebration for Country House.

The latter’s triumph was the second-longest long shot winner of the Derby ever, and the first time a winner was DQ’d, a mess of history that made for drama and intrigue that lasted far longer than the race itself. But according to Donald Trump, the results only show how America has fallen further into decline.

Trump finally broke his silence on the controversial Kentucky Derby decision a minute before noon on Sunday, calling the decision “not a good one” and explaining how “political correctness” influenced the decision to disqualify Derby favorite Maximum Security.

