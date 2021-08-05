Getty Image
Sports

Donald Trump (Wrongly) Blamed The USWNT Being Woke For Their Winning A Bronze At The Olympics

TwitterAssociate Editor

The United States women’s national soccer team finished up its run at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, picking up a 4-3 win over Australia in the bronze medal match. If you have come here for any sort of coherent analysis on their run to a medal and why they were unable to get a gold, I have bad news!

Former United States president and current guy who really hates not having a Twitter account Donald Trump released his latest statement that features strange capitalization decisions. This one is about the USWNT, a longtime foe because they were mean to him over the fact that he did numerous bad things as president, and features him blaming wokeness on their inability to win a gold medal.

Now, is this nonsense? Of course it is! The team won the World Cup during the aforementioned time they were publicly clowning him — “the woman with the purple hair” is Megan Rapinoe, who was the best player at said World Cup, the most consistently vocal anti-Trump member of the squad, and quite literally did something no one other than herself had ever done at the Olympics for the second time — and while the team did not secure a gold despite entering the tournament as favorites, it was, obviously, not because of wokeness.

Anyway, they’ll probably win the World Cup in 2023.

