Noted golf cheat and failed blogger Donald Trump has a lot of time on his hands since getting kicked off of Twitter and also leaving the White House in shame. Like, apparently, using his taxpayer-funded post-presidential office to talk about how much better a golf tournament would be if he got paid to hold it at his course.

On Saturday, Trump fired off a press statement about the golf tournament he was watching, The Open Championship in the UK. While he called it “terrific,” he used the opportunity to talk about his own course in Scotland and how much better it all would be if the tournament had been held there.

This is an official statement from the former President’s taxpayer-funded office, which he is using to complain about the location and promoting his private golf club. pic.twitter.com/kkxuZGKAui — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 17, 2021

Trump’s history with golf lately is troubled. Last year, the PGA voted to move its 2022 Championship away from Trump’s Bedminster golf course in New Jersey, the same place he may have infected a bunch of people while he was fundraising while ill with coronavirus.

While president, he also actually tried to get the British Open moved to his golf course in Scotland, which is inappropriate for a president to lobby for in several ways but also is a fairly absurd thing to think you can simply will into existence. It’s not exactly a great idea to amplify the words of Trump in any sense, as his influence has led to countless bad things and an insurrection attempt at his behest. But also: this is all very funny in a profoundly sad way.