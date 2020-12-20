Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, but long before that happened, he lost out on becoming the owner of the Buffalo Bills. Trump, in a past life, tried to acquire the team when they were up for sale, and while it is unclear if he actually wanted the team or was merely using their ownership search as a chance to generate some publicity, he ultimately came up short, with Terry Pegula putting in the bid that beat out Trump and a Toronto-based group led by Jon Bon Jovi.

In classic Trump fashion, he tweeted about the whole ordeal right after it happened. Most notably, he predicted that his losing out on the whole thing due to his reluctance to pay what he claimed was a “ridiculous price” would lead to the team never becoming a winner.

Even though I refused to pay a ridiculous price for the Buffalo Bills, I would have produced a winner. Now that won’t happen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2014

History ended up getting really weird in the years since that tweet. Trump, of course, went on to win the 2016 presidential election and spent a spell in office before losing to Biden in November. And on Saturday, this prediction made the rounds on Twitter once more, as the Bills thrashed the Denver Broncos, 48-19, to win the AFC East for the first time since 1995.

There is truly, literally ALWAYS a tweet. https://t.co/GLIaztSNOy — Kate Holzemer (@Katebits) December 20, 2020

It’s hella weird that Trumps kryptonite is old white men from Scranton https://t.co/6jFFfNqszm — insert customer’s Jason (@jmphill88) December 20, 2020

The win boosted the Bills to 11-3 on the season. As for Trump, he did not respond to any of this, instead using his evening to tweet that he won the 2020 election. (He did not.)