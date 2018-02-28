Getty Image

The 2026 World Cup currently does not have a home. In the eyes of many soccer fans and analysts, the runaway favorite to host the tournament is the United States, as part of a co-hosting bid with Canada and Mexico. Announced in April of 2017, the trio of countries coming together would boast a mix of already existing soccer-friendly stadiums and infrastructure conducive to hosting a massive tournament.

But according to a report by Sam Borden of ESPN FC, a myriad of issues could come together to keep the World Cup out of North America and, instead, have it go to Morocco. The most fascinating aspect of it is that President Donald Trump, who would no longer be in office by the time the World Cup kicks off, would reportedly inadvertently play a major role in costing the trio of countries the tournament.

More recently, however, the North American bid has had to counter an anti-American sentiment that stems largely from actions taken by President Donald Trump’s administration, multiple sources said. Those actions include a travel ban affecting mostly-Arab countries, public comments that perpetuate stereotypes and the reported use of profanity in describing poorer countries. When North American bid officials visit with federation officials in a foreign country, sources said they rarely get questions about stadiums or hotels, according to sources; rather, they have been quizzed about whether the United States can be considered a friendly place for foreigners.

It is quite the revelation, one that would be devastating for the United States Soccer Federation, which is reeling after its men’s team missed out on the 2018 World Cup. As ESPN explained, there are other factors that would impact this bid, too. Namely, the way that bidding generally works could put the Canada, Mexico, and the United States behind the eight ball.