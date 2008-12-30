DON’T REMEMBER THE ALAMO BOWL

Bowls — Missouri topped my alma mater Northwestern in a close-fought, 30-23 overtime battle.  Jeremy Maclin is getting due credit for the win, but Mizzou kicker Jeff Wolfert missed a 44-yard field goal at the end of regulation, meaning that if the Wildcats hadn’t blown a PAT, they would have won their first bowl game since 1949.  Wheeee.  God, I hate it when I care.

In a related story, Jason Whitlock is bitter he didn’t get into the Medill School of Journalism.

NCAA Hoops — #8 Georgetown upset #2 UConn in Hartford.  Eh, wake me up in March.

NFL — Rod Marinelli, Romeo Crennel, and Eric Mangini all got canned yesterday.  In more interesting news, the NFL is finally moving the Pro Bowl to the week before the Super Bowl.  Holy crap, people might actually watch it!

