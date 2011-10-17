Don’t Worry, This World Series Will Be Good

As a St. Louis Cardinals fan, I’m generally regarded as more intelligent, sophisticated, and gritty than other baseball fans. That’s why I can brush the dirt off my shoulders when it comes to the national sports media crapping all over the Redbirds over the past month. The Cardinals are heading to their third World Series in 8 years, but you should all know that they don’t deserve it and their pitching stinks.
Quick recap: In late August, the Cardinals were 10.5 games back in the Wild Card race. At one point, they were also 11 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers. But none of that mattered because the Boston Red Sox were in a bizarre tailspin, allowing the Tampa Bay Rays to climb back into contention, and nobody really cared that the Atlanta Braves and Cardinals were in the same boat because screw their middle market butts.
Regardless, we don’t need to recap too much, but you know what happened next and today I am a very happy boy. Too bad my youthful exuberance isn’t shared by the mainstream fellas, as one poopy pants thinks the Cardinals don’t belong on the main stage this week.
So, the NL Central-only NLCS was a bust. As probably should have been anticipated given it’s status as baseball’s worst division. Those six teams combined to go 226-270 outside of the division this year, a .456 winning percentage.
At least these Cardinals are better than their last World Series team. In 2006, the Cards won the Central with an 83-78 record, edged the Mets in seven games in the NLCS and then took down the Tigers in five games in the World Series.
Ah yes, the “baseball’s worst division” invocation. And for good measure let’s remind everyone that the 2006 World Champion St. Louis Cardinals sucked and fell ass backwards to a title. That’s fine, we’re classy, smart and the best fans in baseball so we can grin and bear it. But ignorance aside, I thought I’d take a second to tell you why this World Series is going to be so entertaining for the casual fans – the long ball.
Sure, the Cardinals didn’t have a starting pitcher go past 5 innings in the NLCS, so that would make us think they’re doomed. But the Texas Rangers’ rotation didn’t do much better, so it should be an all out slugfest. And if you’re a real baseball fan, you’ll know there are two better stories at hand:
1) Who doesn’t want to see Lance Berkman and his mullet win a ring? Berkman – Cardinal or not – has always been on my “How can you hate this guy?” list. But more importantly…
B) The Rangers were practically DOA two years ago. That franchise was run into the ground by one of professional sports’ worst owners ever, and the fan base had its lips locked around one giant pistol. Then the franchise’s hero, Nolan Ryan, comes in and buys the team, gives it new life, and takes it to a World Series. Sure, they lost last year and I may spend the entire World Series muttering, “They had their chance last year,” but you have to want Ryan and Josh Hamilton to win. If you don’t, you’re un-American.
As for my prediction, very shocking – Cardinals in 6, for my grandmother. And especially for Nyjer Morgan, wherever he may be watching.
(Banner via my fellow ‘Bird Matt at Joe Sports Fan.)
I want Pujols to pull something dastardly during this Series. Like, trip Josh Hamilton as he’s rounding first or throw a bat at somebody. I want him to rise up and become the kingshit heel everyone who hates him pretends he is.
Berkman is one of my all time favorite part time NY Yankee. Go Cards?
the positive aspects of all-out slugfest will be canceled out by the negative effects of a number of pitching changes.
the number is six billion.
I’m heterosexual so I’m not into baseball but what part of SCOREBOARD don’t these national writers understand?
Baseball’s still going on, huh? Adorable.
I thought they decided to cancel the World Series this year when the Yanks and Sox went down.
I feel so bad for those Brewers fans in the picture. They’ve probably been fans all month :(
Also, @Kungjitsu since when does liking baseball make you gay
Congrats, Burnsy. I wish it would’ve been a better NLCS, that is I wish the Brewers had played better even if they still lost. I’m hoping for at least six games.
If the Yankees or Red Sox don’t participate in the World Series, does it still count?
Also, game one will probably end up 2-1 and no one will watch games two through six that will end up with these scores: 12-8, 15-10, 9-7, 10-8, 12-10.
Dear smart baseball fan, this casual baseball fan has a question for you.
Last night, when it was 11-6 Cards in the top of the 7th, the commentators kept rambling about how the Brewers pitcher should hit Pujols and Pujols would laugh his way to first, wondering why he didn’t get hit by a pitch earlier in the series. They went on and made the statement that the reason why the Cards are winning the series is because the Brewers pitchers weren’t trying to throw 95 mph fastballs at the Cards batters’ heads.
That statement seems to me like a really stupid thing to say. I’d say that the Brew crew making 10+ errors in the NLCS, Fielder batting .200. and Milwaukee’s pitching (Marcum in particular) was worse than the Cards’.
So, whose right? The baseball commentators who thinks the Brews lost because they weren’t hitting the Cards’ batters with a pitch? Or this casual fan, with the stats I provided.
Theo Epstein.
@Thatsamare The commentators are NEVER right. Ever.
Among other places, I’ve lived in DFW and STL. One of them kicks ass; one of them sucks it.* Go Rangers.
*But I’d still take the Rams over the Cowboys, if that didn’t contradict common sense and/or the laws of nature.