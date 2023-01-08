The Saints and Panthers had nothing to play for but pride on Sunday, as the two teams were eliminated from playoff contention a week ago when the Bucs beat Carolina to wrap up the NFC South.

However, it was still a divisional game and players know every week is important to put something good on tape, particularly heading into the offseason where many players face uncertain futures. As such, tensions were still high and in the early third quarter, a little kerfuffle broke out after a Panthers run play to D’Onta Foreman, as he and Saints lineman Marcus Davenport started jawing, with the two eventually exchanging slaps — Davenport first, with Foreman returning fire as refs tried to separate the two.

The referees had a long discussion, with the league office in New York also weighing in, and both players were ejected for the slap fight, ending their seasons about 90 minutes sooner than expected.

D'Onta Foreman and Marcus Davenport got ejected from the game LMAOOO! pic.twitter.com/AMQPLim7rT — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) January 8, 2023

It’s certainly not the best way to end your season, particularly having to pay a fine after your last game of the year, but Davenport and Freeman will get to be the first done with their postgame shower and head into the offseason a bit sooner than the rest of their teammates.