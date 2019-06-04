Getty Image

For better or worse, Drake attracts attention wherever he goes. In some circles, it comes in the form of pure adoration but, in others, the “Drake curse” is seen as a legitimate thing. Recently, the world-famous musician has been everywhere with regard to the NBA Finals — through the prism of his allegiance to the Toronto Raptors — but Drake’s “appeal” made its way to the world of fight sports over the weekend.

First, boxer Anthony Joshua mocked the notion of a “curse” before being knocked out in memorable fashion. On Sunday, Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, joined the party by issuing something of a warning to Drake if he somehow chose to “visit” his gym.

In short, he promised Drake that he would be “roundhoused” on arrival.