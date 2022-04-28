Drake London was in the midst of an all-time season at USC when he broke his ankle against Arizona on October 30, piling up 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games for the Trojans. That performance was good enough to earn Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors despite missing four games, and he enters this week’s NFL Draft expected to hear his name called on Thursday night. The 6’4, 219 pound receiver looks to follow in the footsteps of other big receivers that have taken over the NFL in recent years, citing Mike Evans and Keenan Allen among the players he watches film of to try and pull things into his game. On Wednesday afternoon, London sat down with Uproxx Sports at the P&G Style Lounge on the Las Vegas Strip to talk about the upcoming Draft, his work with TJ Houshmandzadeh, and what he thinks separates him from the rest of a stellar wide receiver class. It’s now just a night away. Where’s your excitement level for Draft night to finally be here? I don’t know how to put it into words in a sense. Put it on the scale of one to 10, I think it’d be 11. I may not show it [laughs], but deep down inside? Yeah, definitely excited. Excited to be done with pre-draft interviews and workouts? I can’t wait. I was actually just talking about that. Just being able to settle down for once and just go about my business. I think that’s what I can’t wait for. Being here with Head & Shoulders, how did you get partnered with this? And what’s it been like being with them for Draft week?

Yeah, you know, I’ve been using it for so long in my life. It’s been keeping my hair healthy, no dandruff. So I have a great ScalpShield Technology that they’ve been using and it’s been protecting my hair ever since. So yeah, I was happy they partnered with me. What’s been the most surprising part of the Draft process? From when the season ended to now going through all the workouts and going through all the interviews, sitting with teams, what’s been the part that you maybe weren’t expecting? I think it’s the depth that the teams go to know who you are truly. I’ve literally had, like, high school teachers telling me “Oh, such and such just talked to me about you,” and I’m like, there’s no way they go that deep, you know? That’s when I was kind of like shocked. What are the things that you wanted teams to get to know about you not just as a player, but as a person when you got to sit down with them and talk to them? What I wanted to be known and I think that was the boat that I was in, I couldn’t really participate in physical activity or anything at the time, so just showcasing that I’m a person who’s dependable. Somebody who you don’t really have to worry about, watch over, or just, you know, in the back of your head, like, “Oh, he’s gonna mess up and do something wrong.” That’s what I was trying to get through to a lot of teams and I think I did. This is obviously a really talented wide receiver class. When you’re trying to kind of pitch yourself to these teams, what are the things that you think separates you from from others in this class? When I’m covered, or so to speak covered, I don’t think I’m really covered. That goes to probably the basketball background that I had, just getting rebounds. I have to deal with guys who are 6’10 down in the trees, on the block. So I really have to use my height to my advantage at the end of the day, and if I have a 5’8, 5’11 corner, I don’t really see no issue with them being on my hip. From when you got to USC to now, what is the area of growth that you think has been the biggest for you on the field?