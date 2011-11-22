Drake Should Stop Talking About The NBA

I’m a little late to the party on this one, but since I’ve been mostly ignoring NBA news lately, I skipped over an interview that Rolling Stone published with R&B artist or rapper Drake last week. The 25-year old Canadian sold more than 700,000 copies of his new album “Take Care” in its first week, which is awesome, obviously. However, his popularity has apparently raised questions about his legitimacy in the rap game (remember when rap feuds were scary?), so he felt like he needed to answer his critics by comparing himself to a NBA star.

Sure, I would have expected him to compare himself to his BFF LeBron James, since they’re both wildly successful and hated as such, but Drake instead went a different route.

“I would liken myself to [NBA star] Kevin Durant just based off the fact I think Kevin Durant is somebody who people want him so bad to fall or mess up, but he just consistently delivers,” Drake said. “Every night and all these games he’s playing now, even with the lockout, he just consistently delivers the same highlights, the same amount of points.”

When Durant was drafted No. 2 overall by the Seattle Supersonics (RIP) in the 2007 NBA Draft, a few critics, analysts and experts – and we’re talking few enough to count on one hand – criticized Durant’s lack of upper body strength because he couldn’t bench press much weight. He then went on to win the NBA Rookie of the Year, and I don’t think I’ve heard anyone say a bad word about the guy since his draft day.

But Drake thinks that everyone wants Durant to fail for some reason, and we should believe him because he’s an expert. After all, he is friends with LeBron and has been included in the latest NBA 2K video games, even delivering us the one commercial that proves that he knows what he is talking about.

He’s lucky people don’t compare him to Len Bias.