Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints had a tough Thursday night, as the offense struggled for one of the first times this season en route to a 13-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Brees and the Saints are certainly going to be fine in the NFC — they’re still 10-2 — but Brees had additional trouble to deal with after the game.

Facing the media after a loss is never easy, especially when one member talks like he was dropped in out of an early 20th century time warp. On Thursday night, Brees was fielding questions from reporters when shouts of “Champ! Champ!” caught his attention.

The question that followed is, well, tough to answer in the 21st Century.