Drew Brees Injured His Right Hand In The First Quarter Against The Rams

The Saints and Rams met on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles for a rematch of last year’s controversial NFC Championship Game that saw the Rams advance to the Super Bowl in overtime after a blatant pass interference went uncalled as the Saints were driving for a potential game-winning touchdown.

The two teams entered Week 2 at 1-0 with hopes of returning to the top of the conference, although both had to escape their Week 1 contests with narrow victories. Things got off to a sluggish start in L.A., despite the promise of two teams best known for their offenses, and in the first quarter the Saints saw star QB Drew Brees leave the game after injuring his throwing hand.

Brees was under pressure from Aaron Donald and threw an incompletion on third down, but his right hand and Donald’s hand collided on the follow through.

Brees would be seen shortly after on the sidelines with a wrap on his wrist and around the base of his thumb, and Teddy Bridgewater took over as the quarterback. Bridgewater’s first series was a struggle, but he led the Saints to a game-tying field goal on his second possession, but there is serious concern for the Saints going forward if Brees is going to miss any significant time. His official status was “questionable” to return, and we’ll provide any updates as they become available.

As for Donald, he would later suffer a back injury that forced him to leave and go to the locker room, and he too is questionable to return.