All Of The Arguing About Drew Brees’ $3 Tip Is Just Plain Stupid

Between Aaron Hernandez’s murder charges, Riley Cooper’s open invitation for safeties to decapitate him and even Johnny Manziel supposedly lowering his draft stock for being a typical college bro, I thought that the NFL’s writers who don’t like doing actual reporting on teams and players and simply prefer sticking to moral brow-beating and soap box finger-wagging. But no, I was wrong. The scandal-embracing, debate-first sports media machine needs more, damn it, and it won’t stop until every last athlete has been proven to be a child-punching, puppy-kicking bastard.
Next up? New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees, who recently left a $3 tip on a $74 takeout order. And if there’s one thing that a “sports business” reporter like Darren “Sh*t Biscuit” Rovell likes, it’s an excuse to not do his job and just force people to argue about something that is so amazingly trivial that kids in Romania are like, “Seriously?”
Unfortunately, this goes way beyond Rovell and his legion of number-crunching ass-kissers. I’m going to warn you now, the video you’re about to watch is incredibly graphic and features extremely horrifying content.
Yeah Coach, and I use that in the loosest sense of the word, it’s a shame that Brees finds himself in this situation, in which a group of “analysts” and “journalists” chooses to spend several minutes talking about takeout food and Batboy’s pizza delivery tips instead of how Brees’ team is going to perform this season.
Hell, even Hota Kotb and Kathy Lee Gifford are getting in on the debate.
“He is my make-believe boyfriend and a really, really great guy,” she insisted Thursday.
Kathie Lee said Brees is a “very, very generous guy” known for his charity work, but the hullabaloo did make her wonder about etiquette surrounding takeout orders.
KLG said she usually drops in a few bucks if there’s a tip jar on the counter.
“But otherwise, that is a service tip that you put on for service,” she said. “If there’s no service involved, I don’t think it’s necessary. It’s a really nice thing to do but I don’t think it’s required.” (Via Today)
Meanwhile, Brees, like most of us, can’t believe people are even talking about this stupid, pointless argument that gets dragged up any time someone is bored and wants to pick a fight. I’ve done my time in the service industry, and I tip a couple bucks every time I get takeout. I don’t give a flying duck tit what anyone else tips for takeout or sit-down dining. That’s up to them, and Cthulhu will judge them accordingly.
Yeah, I don’t tip for takeout besides maybe the change or a buck in the tip jar. It’s not expected and I hope the workers don’t need it to get to minimum wage.
I would consider $3 for take out generous.
IMHO you gotta give something on the takeout orders, but it should just be a couple of bucks. 15% (or 18% or 20% or whatever) on takeout is a little absurd. The 15%/18%/20% in a restaurant at dinner is because the waiter is taking care of WHATEVER YOU NEED DURING THE MEAL. “Could I have more water?” “More bread, please.” “I dropped my fork, can I have another one?” With takeout, YOU DO ALL THAT STUFF YOURSELF. Give them $1-2 for making sure everything is in your bag and go home.
$3 tip on a take out order. He is a Saint.
I waited tables in college back in the stone age. It sucks ass to pay bills when you rely on tips but, the pukes complaining about a take out tip should fuck all the way off. Take out orders require little to no time from tipped employees. In most cases they are handled by the front of the house staff who are paid above the $2.13 minimum wage for tipped employees.
You order a pizza, a delivery guy brings it to you and you give him a tip. He doesn’t then go back and share that tip with the guy who cooked the pizza. Take out the delivery and what have you got?
Personally, I think grocery clerks every where should be offended that the host/hostess is now getting tips for freaking takeout and yet grocery clerks still don’t get tipped. Unreal.
My mother is a waitress and I’m a very generous tipper and I think people that don’t tip well should burn in the fieriest pit of hell.
But I think this is stupid. Takeout is a whole different thing. Brees giving $3 was way more than he needed to do. The people complaining about this are getting duped by the restaurant business if they’re leaving 20% on a takeout order.
Hey Drew, your shoe is untied.
50 bucks please.
I’ve worked as a waiter, and I’ve worked as a bartender at a restaurant handling takeout orders.
As a waiter, unless I fuck something up, you better tip and tip well. But as the guy handing you your takeout order, I don’t expect a thing.
“As a waiter, unless I fuck something up, you better tip and tip well.”
See, it’s that type of entitlement among waitstaff that I just don’t get. Literally the only things they do are take the order and refill the drink. As long as they do that and refrain from trying to make conversation that I’m not interested in I’ll give $3-5 just to be nice.
I waited tables while I was in graduate student so I’m aware of how important tips are. But I never understood tipping for carry out orders? I mean WTF? All they do is hand you your food and take you money. They don’t serve you or bring you extra pop or coffee or water. This whole controversy is nonsense.
