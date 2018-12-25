Dwayne Harris Picked Up A Punt At The 1 And Returned It 99 Yards For A Raiders Touchdown

12.24.18 26 mins ago

Getty Image

In 2018, Christmas Eve acts as something of a dead zone for live sports. The entire NBA took the day off with an eye toward the league’s annual Christmas Day showcase and the college basketball world also went dark this year. Beyond that, college football is in a holding pattern when it comes to bowl season (because the Hawaii Bowl was inexplicably played over the weekend), leaving the NFL on its own to create an environment for sports viewing when family duties were done.

Unfortunately for the league, Week 16’s Monday Night Football battle doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme, as the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos square off in a match-up between two teams with no playoff aspirations. Still, die-hards didn’t have to wait long for a bit of action, as madness broke out within the first five minutes when Raiders special teams ace Dwayne Harris put together a 99-yard punt return touchdown to give his team a 7-0 lead.

While a 99-yard return is impressive under any circumstance, Harris made an insane play that featured a bungled punt coverage attempt from the Broncos.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSDENVER BRONCOSDwayne HarrisNFLOAKLAND RAIDERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 11 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP