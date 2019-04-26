Getty Image

While his fall in the draft wasn’t as dramatic as others that we’ve seen out of quarterbacks on draft night in years past, Ohio State signal caller Dwayne Haskins went a little bit later than some might have anticipated. Viewed as a potential top-10 pick, Haskins remained on the board until pick number 15 rolled around.

He ended up in a pretty good spot — he’s from Maryland, ended up in Washington, and may get the chance to sit and learn before he’s asked to take the field behind guys like Case Keenum and/or Colt McCoy. But still, seeing as two quarterbacks went ahead of him, Haskins wasn’t in the best of moods when he spoke to ESPN on Thursday night.

“I’m more motivated than ever, there’s a bigger chip on my shoulder, the league done messed up,” Haskins said, according to John Keim. “I’m right down the street, so we’re going to do it right this time. So it’s crazy.”