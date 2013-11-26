Dwyane Wade Out Boshed Chris Bosh With A Videobombing Cartwheel

When it comes to the level of talent on the Miami Heat, Chris Bosh is the little nesting doll. He doesn’t have the natural game-puncturing abilities of LeBron James or Dwyane Wade, but he’s always been better than them at one thing: photobombing.

Bosh is a master photobomber. Whether he’s rising into the frame, picking his nose over LeBron’s shoulder or simply staring a hole into your soul, he’s always been the king.

Today, there is a new king.

Dammit, Wade, can’t you let this man have ANYTHING?

[BWO Sportress]