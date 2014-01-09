Dwyane Wade Took Seven Steps While Holding A Basketball. What Nobody Did Next Will Shock You.

I still haven’t gotten the hang of those headlines. It’s giving you too much information. “ONE MAN WALKED. THEY SAID HE SHOULDN’T. HE DID IT ANYWAY AND THE RESULTS WERE MIND BLOWING” probably would’ve been better.
Anyway, holy shit, Baby Monkey Riding Backwards On A Pig doesn’t travel as much as Dwyane Wade traveled during a December 28 game against the Portland Trail Blazers. A Redditor named catanimal is heading a crusade to make sure anybody who’s ever taken the NBA seriously watches D-Wade take seven freaking steps without being called for it.
It’s hard to argue with your eyeballs. Here’s Wade being the NBA’s Hubble telescope, traveling to new, unexplored places. He should’ve just tucked the ball under his arm and jogged toward the basket.
Here’s the travel in GIF form, with handy footstep counter, courtesy of that same Reddit post:
Next time they play the Blazers he should play on a Segway.
I could be wrong, but seems like he took six steps, the one they count as 5 isn’t a travel…of course that doesn’t address the other 6…but still!
Can that really be called a pivot at that point when it took him 4 steps just to set that position in the first place?
That was his pivot foot, after that jump stop move, so yes it is 7. But yes we are splitting hairs.
Appreciate the Upworthy-style headline, Brandon.
Man, the “traveling” call in basketball has been fairly farcical for as long as I can remember. Dudes are always taking extra steps on their drive to the basket. But this…wow…how did the ref not catch it? How did the defender not just be all, like, “WTF, dude, come on!” and point at Wade while looking at the ref?
I’m guessing because they are at a basketball game, so their IQ is about as low as my shoe size.
NBA refs are a joke for the most part. Traveling has gotten WAY out of hand in the league, and has been for many, many years. This one is extraordinarily bad, but 4-5 steps can be seen in pretty much every game at least once, with no calls.