EA Sports Is Throwing A Super Bowl Party In Atlanta With Migos And Ludacris

11.05.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Super Bowl 53 is heading to Atlanta this season, and that means a lot of hip hop-inspired parties and events around the biggest sporting event of the year — even if the halftime show isn’t taking advantage of the local talent by booking Maroon 5. EA Sports, however, is taking advantage of all the hoopla that surrounds the Super Bowl — and the fact that Atlanta might currently be the hip hop capital of the world — by throwing a party featuring some of the city’s biggest acts in the days leading up to the big game.

EA announced the EA Sports Bowl would be held on Monday of Super Bowl week, with Migos headlining the event that will showcase Atlanta hip hop and the city’s culture in a party fit for the NFL championship game.

“Atlanta has an incredibly rich history in music, and it was important for us to draw inspiration for the EA Sports Bowl lineup directly from our host city,” Randy Chase, senior director of marketing for EA Sports said. “We’re looking forward to celebrating Atlanta’s music culture with some of the city’s most successful and popular artists.”

