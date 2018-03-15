Ever wanted to punch The Boss in the face? Well, here you go! Download @DanaWhite in #EAUFC3 NOW ➡️https://t.co/qO3XgjCWDq pic.twitter.com/PJxrNAW8Gg — UFC (@ufc) March 15, 2018

There’s a scene midway through the HBO’s classic WWII miniseries Band of Brothers in which a new sergeant is mingling with his men, playing poker. Captain Dick Winters, the stoic, clean-as-a-whistle leader of the group pulls him aside to reprimand his sergeant for his actions. The sergeant doesn’t understand the issue, so Winters says: “What if you’d won? Never put yourself in a position where you can take from these men.”

Now, in the extremely well-made EA UFC 3, president Dana White is on an equal level with his fighters. Many of whom have to work second jobs in order to make it in the biggest MMA organization in the world. It presents a sort of tone-deafness both EA and the UFC are known for. There are ranked fighters still not in the game, but White, because, perhaps, he’s on TV so much, is a fighter in the game, and according to gameplay developer Geoff Harrower he’s on legal “supplements.”

Before you complain to me about his ratings, please keep in mind that this is motivated, full camp, sea level, TRT, prime @danawhite we're talking about. A whole different beast. #EAUFC3 — Geoff Harrower (@GeoffHarrower) March 15, 2018

Some fans are finding humor in the fact that the UFC’s possibly second-biggest star is in the game, but MMA Media and old-school fans are lukewarm at best.