A Rogue Eagle Landed On A Notre Dame Fan Before The Cotton Bowl

Getty Image

There’s a saying that surrounds the University of Notre Dame. It’s a four-word phrase that is engraved on the Basilica of Sacred Heart, a church on campus: “God, Country, Notre Dame.” It’s a phrase that pops up all the time if you follow college football recruiting, which I hope you do not, because I do and it stinks.

Anyway, Notre Dame’s football team is participating in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday afternoon, a College Football Playoff matchup against Clemson. Prior to kickoff, the “Country” and “Notre Dame” portions of that famous phrase intersected when a dang eagle flew onto a Fighting Irish fan during the national anthem.