The Eagles and Nick Foles created more playoff magic in Chicago on Sunday night as they marched down the field late to score the go-ahead touchdown with under a minute to play.

Foles connected with Golden Tate on 4th and goal from the two with 56 seconds to play

However, the Eagles had to sweat a lot as Mitchell Trubisky, Tarik Cohen, and Aldrick Robinson combined to get the Bears down the field and deep into field goal range thanks to a big kickoff return from Cohen and this unbelievable throw and catch from Trubisky to Robinson.