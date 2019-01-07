Getty Image

The Philadelphia Eagles improbable quest for a second straight Super Bowl championship is still alive after a thrilling 16-15 win in Chicago on Sunday night.

Nick Foles orchestrated yet another comeback win to give the Eagles a shot at the Saints next week, but it wasn’t without some serious help. The Bears had a chance to win the game in the closing seconds, trotting Cody Parkey out for a field goal attempt from 42 yards with 10 seconds to play.

After a timeout to ice him, Parkey’s second attempt was narrowly tipped by an Eagles player, struck the left upright, the crossbar, and fell into the end zone short to give Philly the win. It was an exhilarating or excruciating play depending on what side you were on, and Eagles Spanish radio announcer Rickie Ricardo delivered an all-time call.