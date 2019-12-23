Sunday was a party for Eagles fans, who watched their team beat the Dallas Cowboys in what essentially won them the NFC East, dooming the Cowboys to miss the playoffs while putting Philadelphia in the postseason at the expense of one of its most hated rivals.

A 17-9 win over the Cowboys just may force big changes in Dallas, and there are a lot of unanswered questions in a division that could see big changes this offseason. But one question that went unanswered, and mostly unasked, came on Sunday when a seemingly intoxicated fan crashed Eagles head coach Doug Pederson’s postgame press conference to ask a question about Eli Manning.

Reporters capturing video of Pederson’s presser were alarmed when a question came from a casually dressed person sitting among the media. It was a bit too loud, though, and Pederson noticed something was off and didn’t answer right away.

Some #Eagles fan snuck into Doug Pederson's press conference and Doug had to kick him out 😂#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/vhiwYXQpoe — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) December 23, 2019

Pederson actually asked the man who he was reporting for, and when that didn’t get an answer it seems that someone working for the Eagles asked the man to leave. Cameras captured this happening and, well, it seems the person posing as a reporter may have been overserved.

Confidence can get you a lot of places in this world including, it seems, NFL interview rooms. That doesn’t mean you’ll get an answer if you ask a question, though.