When the Eagles hired Nick Sirianni to be their new head coach, it didn’t come with a lot of fanfare as the former Colts OC wasn’t a name widely known by fans around the league. As such, his first offseason and season will create a lot of first impressions for fans who will make a lot of determinations about Sirianni as a coach this year.

The 2021 NFL Draft is the first big moment for Sirianni, as the Eagles will pick at No. 12 after trading back. While he’s not the only one making that decision, it certainly will offer some indication of the type of players he would like to see on the roster. On Wednesday, Sirianni and GM Howie Rosemann met with the media to discuss Draft strategy for next week, and Sirianni offered a nugget of information that gave us a better understanding of who he is.

Nick Sirianni says he played rock-paper-scissors with draft prospects on Zoom to gauge their competitiveness. True story. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 21, 2021

Sirianni says he also played Jeopardy with prospects and trash talked them. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 21, 2021

Yes, Nick Sirianni is, indeed, a Football Guy. There is nothing Football Guys love more than to see the competitive juices flowing, and what better way to do that over a Zoom interview than through rock, paper, scissors and Jeopardy!, I guess. I’m just imagine these prospects entering an interview with the Eagles just trying not to say something dumb and then being very confused after the head coach challenges them to a game of rock, paper, scissors or trivia in which he mercilessly sh*t talks them.

There are so many ways to find out how competitive a guy is that doesn’t involve playing a game via Zoom, namely, uh, talking to their college coaches and watching how they play on all that tape you have. However, Football Guys can’t resist the allure of testing that competitiveness at all times. I can’t wait to learn after the Draft that they passed on some guy cause he just kept throwing paper out there and Sirianni felt that was a soft move or something.