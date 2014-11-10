The Lakers’ Ed Davis Had A Wonderful Message For Charles Barkley After The Team’s First Win

11.10.14 2 Comments

Remember last week when Charles Barkley said he would not eat until the Lakers won a game? Remember how we thought he would die of starvation in less than a week? Well everyone, the Lakers won a game. FINALLY! After starting the season 0-5, the team broke through against the Charlotte Hornets, defeating them 107-92.

Not long after this triumphant victory, the Lakers’ Ed Davis delivered this message for Chuck.

Well, he ain’t wrong.

