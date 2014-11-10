The Lakers’ Ed Davis Had A Wonderful Message For Charles Barkley After The Team’s First Win

Remember last week when Charles Barkley said he would not eat until the Lakers won a game? Remember how we thought he would die of starvation in less than a week? Well everyone, the Lakers won a game. FINALLY! After starting the season 0-5, the team broke through against the Charlotte Hornets, defeating them 107-92.
Not long after this triumphant victory, the Lakers’ Ed Davis delivered this message for Chuck.
Well, he ain’t wrong.
Ed Davis should probably remember that the Lakers are 1-5, and aren’t likely to be getting any better.
If he’s only gonna eat when the Lakers win then he’d better hit the buffet and load the fuck up because it won’t happen again for a while.