The Lakers’ Ed Davis Had A Wonderful Message For Charles Barkley After The Team’s First Win

Remember last week when Charles Barkley said he would not eat until the Lakers won a game? Remember how we thought he would die of starvation in less than a week? Well everyone, the Lakers won a game. FINALLY! After starting the season 0-5, the team broke through against the Charlotte Hornets, defeating them 107-92.

Not long after this triumphant victory, the Lakers’ Ed Davis delivered this message for Chuck.

Charles your fat a$$ can eat now — Ed Davis (@eddavis32) November 10, 2014

Well, he ain’t wrong.