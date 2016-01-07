This Strongman’s Ridiculous 9,000 Calorie Diet Might Make You Sick

The name Eddie Hall might ring a bell for some of you. In 2015, the English strongman broke the deadlifting world record on two separate occasions. One of those times, he was cheered on by none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger.

That moment when you pull a WORLD RECORD deadlift 462kg and @Schwarzenegger is cheering you on. PRICELESS! pic.twitter.com/yzystdbemH — Eddie Hall (@eddiehallWSM) March 14, 2015