This Strongman’s Ridiculous 9,000 Calorie Diet Might Make You Sick

The name Eddie Hall might ring a bell for some of you. In 2015, the English strongman broke the deadlifting world record on two separate occasions. One of those times, he was cheered on by none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger.
That moment when you pull a WORLD RECORD deadlift 462kg and @Schwarzenegger is cheering you on. PRICELESS! pic.twitter.com/yzystdbemH
— Eddie Hall (@eddiehallWSM) March 14, 2015
Training and eating at the level he does just turns a persons body into a machine. His metabolism is working full time, all day. I bet he’s hungry the whole time.
I wouldn’t say hungry all the time, but if he misses any of those or is late getting to them, he probably starts to feel it pretty quick. Back when I was a kid and training pretty hard, I was around 3000 calories or so and damn, if I didn’t eat right on schedule it felt like I was breaking down on the spot.