Tom Brady is headed to his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday when his Buccaneers play a home game in Tampa against the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes. It is a battle between two quarterbacks with very different styles, as Brady is among the last of the prototypical pocket passers of yesteryear and Mahomes is the prototype for the next generation of superstar quarterbacks, with a rocket for an arm, precision accuracy, and mobility that allows him to extend plays.

Eli Manning is quite familiar with seeing Brady in the Super Bowl, as he and the Giants went a perfect 2-0 in big game showdowns with Brady and the Patriots in 2007 and 2011. The recently-retired Manning will enjoy watching Brady and Mahomes go at it from the comfort of his home. Before that, he spoke with Uproxx Sports this week on behalf of Frank’s RedHot about the two QBs that will face off in Tampa, his own Super Bowl memories, and possibly dumping 100 gallons of hot sauce on TikTok star David Dobrik this week.

Super Bowl week is something you’ve experienced on a couple of occasions. When you look back on your Super Bowl experience is there anything that particularly stands out when you reflect on your two Super Bowls?

Yeah, I mean, I think there’s so many positive memories. The fact that you were there twice and you win both of ’em, I don’t have a bad memory or a bad experience with one. I think the week’s different than a normal week, just because for the last 20 weeks, you’ve basically had the same routine every week, Monday through Sunday, gameday. Now all of a sudden, except for Tampa who’s playing a home game basically, your schedule can be a little different. For me, it was all of a sudden that week you’re in Arizona for practice, you’re taking buses to practice. It’s a lot more bonding with the team on those bus rides, at night your family is not there all week so you’re having dinner with your buddies, just casual, and so I think you have a lot of great moments right there, just hanging out with your teammates all getting ready to play the biggest game of your life. There’s obviously a seriousness to that and a focus to it, but it’s still kind of a boys will be boys and when there’s time to relax and laugh we had a great crew of guys who knew how to flip that switch and never got too goofy, but like to laugh and be around each other during those bus rides after the day was done.

So all those, and also the celebration after the game when you walk into your party with your friends and family, and high school buddies and college buddies greet you. You kinda figure out that when you win a championship it’s not just the New York Giants and the owners and the fans, but everybody you played high school and college football with that didn’t get to go on to the next level, they’re winning a championship with you. And I promise you they celebrate like they just won a Super Bowl as well. So there’s a lot of great memories.

This year you’re partnered with Frank’s RedHot for The Big Pour to support Tackle Kids Cancer. How did that partnership come about and why is it so important to work with this organization in Tackle Kids Cancer for you?

Yeah, you know, it’s been a great relationship with Frank’s RedHot. We have a new commercial that’s out right now where I’m handling retirement and doing different activities and pouring Frank’s all over everything and using it in every activity I do. I got introduced to them at the beginning of the pandemic when Peyton was playing in the golf Match and I was on Twitter to tweet some heat towards him and attacking Brady when he was playing in that. I think Frank’s and their brand and their sense of humor matches up with mine, kind of a dry sense of humor. They take their business very serious but don’t take themselves very seriously though. And so I think it’s been a great relationship and they approached this idea of pouring 100 gallons of Frank’s RedHot on someone and I’m just glad I don’t have to get it poured on me.

But David Dobrik was willing to take the pour and it’s because it’s for charity and Tackle Kids Cancer, which has been a charity very close to me these past five years and dealing with that and helping out research and patient care programs. It’s been a great fit and hopefully the Big Pour — we’re trying to hit that 100,000 tweets with the hashtag #FranksBigPour coming up — and it should be pretty exciting. I have no idea how it’s gonna look or work out or go down, but it should be interesting to say the least.