‘And I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues’: Elton John Falling Out Of A Chair Gets The Meme It Deserves

#Elton John #Sports Bloopers
Senior Editor
12.08.14

It’s Monday afternoon so you’ve likely seen Elton John falling out of a chair at least 150 times. But have you seen Elton John falling out of a chair remixed with some of his hit songs. Have you seen it remixed with “And I guess that’s why they call it the blues” or “I’m still standing.”

Well, here you go.

“And I guess that’s why they call it the blues”

“I’m still standing”

Say hello to my little friend

A Vine remix is never complete without a little Jim Ross

Or ‘The Price Is Right’ Horn

