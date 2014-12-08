‘And I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues’: Elton John Falling Out Of A Chair Gets The Meme It Deserves

It’s Monday afternoon so you’ve likely seen Elton John falling out of a chair at least 150 times. But have you seen Elton John falling out of a chair remixed with some of his hit songs. Have you seen it remixed with “And I guess that’s why they call it the blues” or “I’m still standing.”
Well, here you go.
“And I guess that’s why they call it the blues”
“I’m still standing”
Say hello to my little friend
A Vine remix is never complete without a little Jim Ross
Or ‘The Price Is Right’ Horn
