Eminem Wants The AAF To Allow Players To Fight Like In Hockey

03.26.19 55 mins ago

The Alliance of American Football is nearing the final month of its inaugural season, and while there have been bumps in the road, overall it’s been a fairly successful start for the fledgling football league.

The AAF recently announced its championship game would move from Vegas to Frisco, Texas in order to upgrade the facility it will play at, moving to a Jerry Jones owned stadium in a state the league has a foothold in. It’s clear things are still fluid for the AAF and one prominent fan has a suggestion for a rule change that would guarantee more viewership.

Eminem had a thought while watching a game between the Birmingham Iron and the Memphis Express, and decided to fire off a tweet requesting the league allow players to fight like they do in hockey. If they were to make that change, he promised to be a fan for life — and also would like a team in Detroit.

