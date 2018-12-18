Twitter/@E_Reid35

The Carolina Panthers will square off against the New Orleans Saints in the Week 15 edition of Monday Night Football. Considering it is a battle between NFC South rivals, there is plenty of intrigue on the football side of things, particularly given the fact that the Saints could very well be in for a test in Charlotte. However, there is more to the evening (and, really, everything) than football and that brings us to Panthers safety Eric Reid.

Reid, who was unemployed for a curious length of time despite a high level of play on the field, inked a deal with Carolina after the season began and, in addition to his on-field exploits, he is well known for engaging in protests during the national anthem.

Reid elected to kneel again after returning to the league and, for this particular contest against New Orleans, he will be wearing special-edition cleats that he describes as “a tribute to the history of protest.”