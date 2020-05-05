ESPN has found a huge hit in The Last Dance, as their 10-hour documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls has offered sports fans a two-hour escape each Sunday night as we await the return of live sporting events stateside.

In looking to continue the positive momentum from The Last Dance, ESPN announced plans to continue their Sunday night documentary programming with three more 30 for 30s that will be shown the four weeks after the end of The Last Dance. LANCE, Be Water, and Long Gone Summer will run from May 24 through June 14, with LANCE being a two-part, four-hour look into the rise and fall of Lance Armstrong running May 24 and 31 at 9 p.m. ET.

Be Water, which will premiere on June 7 at 9 p.m. ET, is a look at Bruce Lee as told by family, friends, and collaborators, along with tons of archival footage that will explore his journey to becoming a massive cultural icon in the world of film and martial arts, prior to his sudden death at the age of 32 as he was becoming a global star.

Long Gone Summer goes back to the 1998 home run race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa that made baseball the biggest story in sports for the entirety of their historic chase of Roger Maris’ 61 home run single season record. It will feature the first lengthy interviews with McGwire and Sosa on the subject in over two decades, and will be fascinating to revisit the pinnacle of the steroid era in baseball.