ESPN Fired Anchor Adnan Virk For Apparently ‘Leaking Confidential Information’

02.04.19 18 mins ago

Adnan Virk was abruptly fired by ESPN over the weekend after he reportedly leaked “confidential information” to parties outside of the sports network.

Virk, 40, was considered a rising star in the company, but according to the New York Post he was escorted off ESPN’s Bristol campus on Friday after the company felt he failed to cooperate with them in an investigation into leaks to other media properties.

“Adnan Virk no longer works at ESPN,” ESPN vice president Josh Krulewitz told the New York Post on Sunday.

