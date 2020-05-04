ESPN Will Broadcast Six Live Korean Baseball Games Each Week

While there are no live sporting events happening stateside for at least a few more weeks until NASCAR and UFC make their foray back into action, there are leagues around the world working towards a return.

The Korean Baseball Organization is among the biggest that will be back in action soon, starting with games on Tuesday, May 5, and six of those games each week — one each night/morning Tuesday through Sunday — will be broadcast on ESPN. The four-letter announced their agreement with Eclat Media Group to carry six games per week live stateside, with Karl Ravech and Jon Sciambi handling play-by-play duties with Eduardo Perez, Kyle Peterson, and Jessica Mendoza on color commentary from their respective homes.

⚾️Here we go. ESPN’s deal with the KBO League is complete and Opening Day is tonight after midnight live at 1am ET (technically Tuesday). 🎙@KarlRavechESPN leads our coverage with ⁦@PerezEd⁩ and here he shows off his innovative home broadcast setup. pic.twitter.com/vFnBkPOvSV — Ben Cafardo (@Ben_ESPN) May 4, 2020

The games will typically run at 5:30 a.m. ET Tuesday through Friday, with a 4 a.m. ET game on Saturday and 1 a.m. ET game on Sunday. For opening day, ESPN will have the NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions on Tuesday at 1 a.m. (10 p.m. PT Monday) with Ravech and Perez on the call.

The full schedule for this week’s games can be found below, and while the times aren’t exactly ideal, it’s some live sports to watch (or DVR and watch later), and that’s something to be celebrated.