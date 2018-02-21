Longtime ESPN Broadcaster Mike Patrick Is Officially Calling It A Career

#ESPN
02.21.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

In the annals of ESPN, Mike Patrick’s name likely isn’t the first that most would associate with the network but, in retrospect, he absolutely should be. The veteran play-by-play man began his ESPN tenure in 1982 and, after more than 35 years of service, the network announced on Wednesday that Patrick will be stepping away into potential retirement.

ESPN will allot time during Wednesday’s broadcast of Duke-Louisville in tribute to Patrick, who was a mainstay for both the network’s college basketball and college football telecasts over more than three decades. In fact, ESPN Vice President for Production Lee Fitting (best known for his legendary College GameDay work) heaped high praise on Patrick for his laundry list of accomplishments.

“No play-by-play commentator in ESPN history has accomplished more than Mike Patrick. He is not only a gifted professional who skillfully captures the moments and makes others around him better; he brings a genuine sports fan’s excitement to the telecasts. It was a truly incredible run.”

