ESPN Suspended Dan Le Batard Because Nobody Has A Sense Of Humor Anymore

Tomorrow, people in Akron and generally all of Ohio are planning to forget their troubles for a day and officially celebrate the homecoming of LeBron James. Naturally, while a lot of Cleveland Cavaliers fans are trying to pretend like they weren’t cursing the King’s name four years ago, there are Miami Heat fans who are both bitter that James decided to leave after only two NBA Championships and because he didn’t even bother thanking them in his essay about growing up. Put that all into one pot, stir and sprinkle social media generously, and you’ve got the makings of one giant sports fan stew.
ESPN personality and South Florida radio host Dan Le Batard is like a professional chef when it comes to stirring the pot, though, and he has spent the last few weeks openly developing a special prank that would add some humor to James’s special day. That plan came to fruition yesterday, when at least six billboards like the one above were unveiled around Akron, allowing Heat fans to tell their former beloved star that he doesn’t need to thank them. And of course Le Batard threw in some Comic Sans for a finishing touch.
Still feeling the power from Stephen A. Smith’s recent suspension, the ESPN brass handed down a two-day suspension for Le Batard, explaining “Dan will be off the air for two days, returning Monday. His recent stunt does not reflect ESPN’s standards and brand. Additionally, we were not made aware of his plans in advance.”
Except, he’d been talking about it for at least two weeks. Whatever. Le Batard basically got a four-day weekend to really soak in the Miami Beach sun and hilarious, pissed off responses from all of the Cavs and NBA fans who simply don’t have a sense of humor about a harmless joke. After all, as Le Batard told the Miami Herald’s Greg Cote, this was nothing more than some plain, old fun.
“It’s just fun anarchy. All meant in fun — which, of course, will turn into Cleveland people getting filled with rage, poison and irrational hostility and want to use those billboards as a guillotine. Sports are so great, the more irrational the better. This is a publicity stunt disguised as a movement. Please don’t tell anyone there is no actual movement.”
In response to the suspension, Le Batard texted Cote: “I guess ESPN didn’t find it all quite as funny as I did.” Do they ever?
E’rebody gotta be all outraged.
Comic Sans is a crime against humanity. The punishment fits the crime.
The comic sans was supposed to be a play on the dan Gilbert letter
This world is just full of humourless scared assholes.
Oh, I see you’ve met my mother in law.
Mixed emotions
– richard pryor
Hate to be a member of Team No Fun in this instance, but LeBatard is a self promoting, overrated douche cunt who gained a legion of followers by effectively saying PED’s in baseball are ok.
Or he got some listeners because he doesn’t worship athletes, isn’t naive enough to believe he knows who is and isn’t on some type of PED, and is thoughtful and mocking while occasionally being a blowhard.
If you don’t like Dan LeBatard because he’s self-promoting then who do you like?
of course peds are ok in baseball
how else are we going to get 1000ft home runs and pitchers throwing 250mph? i wanna see some crazy shit going down
Let me put this in terms you might understand.
Amphetamines > PEDs > throwing an entire era under the bus despite not having a clue about who did what beyond reports > while at the same time letting all the reporters who were there & knew what was going yet said nothing act like moral guardians now > and remembering the only reason anyone started giving a shit in the first place was not because of the health or safety concerns, but because a bunch of old nerds got upset because a bunch of the hallowed records started falling all at once > Ryan Leaf
Don’t be fooled, people. This was all easily staged by the Mothership, to draw more attention to one of their radio personalities, to draw more attention to him (and hopefully his TV show) and make him more popular, as the poor employee being put down by “The Man.” His idea, and they let him run with it. It’s the oldest trick in the book in the radio business. Reference Howard Stern 1000x before.
Pfft, like billboards matter in the 21st century
More like…
You’re Welcome, Miami
Love,
Lebron
awww is the little retard butthurt?
I love Le Batard doing this, but still, while Brett may in fact be butthurt, he isn’t wrong. Wade wasn’t winning anything else by himself (and got incredibly lucky that the far superior Mavs team he beat was so mentally soft that first time anyway), and Bosh wasn’t going there without Lebron. So yeah, butthurt maybe, but accurate nonetheless.
@The Curse of Marino @The NME
Honestly, I couldn’t care less. I’m not a big NBA fan. More soccer and MLB. And I live in Mpls. I was just being honest. Lebron could have gone anywhere. He choose Miami. Miami didn’t choose him.
Here is a video of Le Batard’s response
[youtu.be]
Dan Le Batard got suspended for doing Dan Le Batard stuff.
The ad that wouldn’t be published was hilarious, this is even better. Wearing the shirt to the game on Dec. 25? PRICELESS. Come on ESPN Miami fought hard against Lebron haters for 4 years; then he doesn’t say thanks… and he is welcomed home and everything is glorious…….. let us have a sense of humor about it. Imagine introductions in Miami, Lebron James, James Jones, Ray Allen, Mike Miller… sound funny to you? Lighten up.
He broke one of ESPN’s 10 commandments: Thou shalt not speak ill of LeBron
Then why hasnt Skip Bayless been executed?
Greatest Troll job ever.
10/10 would bang.
I have a sense of humor. For funny things.
Le Batard is the best heel at ESPN by far. Skip and Stephen A. try, but it doesn’t come off right. Dan embraces the role and has fun with it.
Yeah, Le Batard is the perfect WWE heel. Reasonable, cool, likable, and if you don’t try to extrapolate, basically correct. Meanwhile, Skip and Stephen A. are just loud, obnoxious, self-centered assholes, so in WWE, they’d totally be top babyfaces.