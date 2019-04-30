ESPN The Magazine Will Stop Publishing In September

04.30.19 3 hours ago

In 1998, ESPN decided to make a foray into the print world with ESPN The Magazine, a competitor to Sports Illustrated that would feature longform features, columns, photos, and more.

After 21 years in publication, the print version of that magazine will cease to exist, as ESPN has decided to end the publication in September, according to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal. Ourand notes this won’t see any writers laid off, as ESPN’s magazine writers have all been doing work for their digital platforms over recent years and now all of their written works will land online. Some on the publishing and circulation side will likely be without jobs after September.

In a statement emailed to Ourand, ESPN explained the decision, and it really can’t come as that big of a surprise given the cost of publishing, printing, and distributing a national magazine — although the door remains open for special editions to be made in the future, such as the Body Issue.

“Consumer habits are evolving rapidly, and this requires ESPN to evolve as well. The only change here is that we are moving away from printing it on paper and sending it in the mail. … Our data shows the vast majority of readers already consume our print journalism on digital platforms, and this approach will maximize our reach and impact.”

