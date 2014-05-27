ESPN’s 2014 FIFA World Cup Posters Are Going To Be Your New Desktop Backgrounds

Senior Writer
05.27.14 13 Comments

If the 2014 FIFA World Cup reminds us of anything, it’s that Pitbull’s song lyrics sound like they were written by toddlers. If it reminds us of anything else, it’s that ESPN is still really, really awesome at promoting the world’s biggest sporting events in between having grown men shout at each other about Tim Tebow. With just 16 days to go until the official World Cup action begins (not counting the friendlies that begin today), ESPN released a series of posters for the 33 teams competing at this year’s tournament in Brazil, and it’s probably not a stretch to say that Brazilian artist Cristiano Siqueria did an amazing job with these designs for each country.

I’ve included half of the posters for you to look at in sheer amazement in between breakfast Hot Pocket bites, but you can check out all of them at ESPN, as they’ll be used throughout the World Cup to remind us of the teams that the U.S. has defeated and outlasted en route to winning the whole thing. No, I am not high, you are high.

