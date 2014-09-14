Watch ESPN’s Hannah Storm Give A Tearful Monologue On The NFL And Domestic Violence On ‘Sportscenter’

UPDATE: Watch Cris Carter’s Powerful Statement On ‘NFL Countdown’
Hannah Storm provided a powerful, personal message at the close of this morning’s Sportscenter, covering the NFL and how they’ve handled this week’s parade of bad events. She raised a lot of great questions to fans and to those at the NFL, including what does zero tolerance even mean in light of what we’ve seen now and in the past.
It was quite the moment and it was followed by an equally poignant NFL Countdown, with the panel facing the issue head on and Cris Carter providing even more depth to the topics at hand:
We’ll get video up as soon as possible. Definitely one of the more real ESPN moments you’ll ever see.
Why is so much focus being placed on the NFL? This one man is amongst the million of cases of domestic abuse against women around the world and in America. The league can ban as many players as it wants, whilst setting an example to some kids it will do squat to those who grow up in homes where abuse occurs and in environments where it is acceptable.
It’s a bloody joke, the government should be having this campaign directed at them, it would be a much better expenditure of everyone’s efforts.
Yup. Domestic violence is pretty prevalent in all professions and the NFL is not immune, sadly.
Yeah, because if the government’s proven anything, it’s that they care a fuck-ton about stepping in and making things better for the citizens, and immediately. Obama and co. are tied up with ISIS, you think they’re gonna spend time to ban corporal punishment or something? C’mon.
It’s funny how nobody in the sports media was too upset about domestic violence until it became fashionable to deliver “powerful statements” and “tearful monologues” on TV.
Pretty much the truth. Although James Brown did rail against it and plenty of folks raised the issue over the years.
But that’s pretty much anything though. I think it is easy to shrug it off by saying, “oh they didn’t cover it.”
Yeah. I’d probably believe the sincerity more if these statements were being made in May, when it happened AND WAS PUBLIC. Also, if they were calling out the Atlantic City PD and prosecutor for not indicting him to the full extent of the law. (You know, the place where we actually expect justice to be protected.)
This is all showboating to see who can Care The Most.
Mark Shclereth’s was hilarious…I was convinced he literally had something in his eye for a while…Sunny-Dee is right on…this is the worst sports bangwagon I have ever encountered.
Ya, we should just keep ignoring it and the cover up by the billion dollar non-profit enterprise.
“All these folks didn’t care about integration until Jackie Robinson became a trendy story”
“Are we supposed to separate a violent game on the field from violent acts off the field?” Yes you dimwit, its a game. Sports isn’t real life. You’re not hiring Ray Rice or Greg Hardy to be your accountant or your lawyer, in fact you’re not hiring them at all! You’re watching them play football. You shouldn’t be teaching your kids to emulate athletes off the field.
You mean all the kids who loved the ’86 Mets didn’t grow up to be raging cokeheads and drunks?
@The Ghost of Mattingly’s Mustache
Most of us Cowboys fans who came of age during the 1990s love cocaine and hookers…but that’s not because we cheered for Michael Irvin, it’s because we’re Texas white trash.
Actually, a big chunk of my cable bill and my taxes go to the NFL, which facilitates these guys.
Kids just pick up on things; it’s not always about what they’re taught or told. Come on.
I gotta say. I don’t see why Ray Rice being a fucktard should make me enjoy watching my favorite team, or the NFL in general, any less. I think if people can get passed one of the most famous athletes in the entire sport butchering dogs for fun, then they can get passed some washed up running back being a piece of garbage.
I’m outraged that you used “passed” instead of “past” in your comment.
you know, I looked at that for a good 2 minutes before posting thinking it looked so dumb and couldn’t figure out why for life of me
yes, but Vick did spend time in jail and had a suspension.
Are you kidding me? Why are we only talking about what he did. Its a given he was wrong but I saw the video also and I saw a crazy chick launch herself across the elevator at this guy not to mention she seems to be ok with getting beat up as long as the guy has money which is why she is out trying to protect his check now.
Launching at a defenseless player will get ya 15….yards.
That’s actually one thing that makes domestic violence so messy. I can’t remember the exact statistic — it is well over half, and I think it’s around 75% — of domestic violence cases started with the woman initiating physical violence, like slapping, throwing something, or grabbing a weapon. The problem is, women are smaller and weaker and almost always domestic violence also involves drinking which lowers inhibition, so the woman ends up getting hurt worse.
But it means there’s not clear-cut angel in the story. In most cases.
that is what you saw in that video? Seriously? Are you blind or mental?
For anyone who thought Michael Sam was going to be a distraction being in the NFL….
This entire dimension would be considered a stain on the NFL if it hadn’t automatically become a humongous ratings whore machine
Don’t make me watch Hannah Storm.
Australia years ago formed White Ribbon, an organization of professional athletes whe were involved in domestic violence and now work with women’s groups, community, fund raising, and contacting youths who regard them as role models to educate them of the horrors of domestic abuse…..Maybe the NFL,NBA and MLB could agree on this.
So if anyone talks about it or questions it, people get pissed? The video showing the brutal k.o only just came out. When it came out, there were people who defended Rice after the first video taking back that forgiveness. Everyone was speculating and making judgment calls with the facts they had at the time. Now we have just about everything, and it shines an even uglier light on what happened. It’s sad that we even have to see what happened in order to get upset about it. Somebody commented on the absence of talking about others, like Mayweather. That’s just the thing though, you could probably talk until you lost your voice on anything he, and others, have done, but it’s like we have to see it with our own eyes to believe it. It’s one thing to hear about something tragic, it’s another thing to see it unfold in front of us, fall apart like a house of cards.
The way this has been handled has been botched from the very beginning. Wasn’t Rice’s wife asked questions about the situation while Rice was in the room with her? That’s like being questioned by police while the suspect is sitting right next to you.
I understand the outrage and the anger, there is no one place to put the blame. Blame the NFL! Blame Janay Rice! Blame news outlets! Blame the police! Blame the prosecutor! It all starts with Ray Rice and there’s no amount of back pedaling or spin he or anyone can put on the video that will redeem him. It’s just a shame to see people tearing each other apart because of a violent act caught on camera.
The visual creatures that the masses fat asses are means nobody is butthurt until they see a video. Ray Lewis didn’t take this kind of heat for killing a guy and that is simply because it was not caught on video.
The fatherless children abandoned by scores of pro athletes do more harm to children and society than any of these topics. Poverty, crime, abuse, drop-outs…it’s all worse with fatherlessness.
When someone has the guts to raise awareness of that, I’ll listen. Otherwise it’s all moral preening.
Is the media still full of narcissistic grandstanders? Phew, thank goodness.
Keith Olbermann takes offense to that…but he is a phoney piece of shit so nobody cares.