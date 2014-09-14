Watch ESPN’s Hannah Storm Give A Tearful Monologue On The NFL And Domestic Violence On ‘Sportscenter’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

UPDATE: Watch Cris Carter’s Powerful Statement On ‘NFL Countdown’

Hannah Storm provided a powerful, personal message at the close of this morning’s Sportscenter, covering the NFL and how they’ve handled this week’s parade of bad events. She raised a lot of great questions to fans and to those at the NFL, including what does zero tolerance even mean in light of what we’ve seen now and in the past.

It was quite the moment and it was followed by an equally poignant NFL Countdown, with the panel facing the issue head on and Cris Carter providing even more depth to the topics at hand:

We’ll get video up as soon as possible. Definitely one of the more real ESPN moments you’ll ever see.

(Via Sean Newell / ESPN)