What If Europe's Top Football Clubs Got The American Sports Logo Treatment?

As the New York Knicks showed everyone with the hiring of Phil Jackson as the team’s new Chief of Saving All the Crap that James Dolan Destroyed, there’s not a thing that professional American sports franchises won’t try to profit from. Before yesterday’s press conference even started, there were brand new Phil Jackson Knicks shirseys available online and in stores, because what teenage Knicks fan wouldn’t want to celebrate a guy who played for the franchise in the 70s before becoming a living legend as the coach of two other teams?
So as much as I’d love to fire back at the folks from Bwin for designing the “European World Series Cup of Soccer,” or a series of sports logos for Europe’s top football clubs as if they’d been created by “American marketing men,” I can’t because I’d honestly like to own a few of these on phys. ed. grey t-shirts. What can I say? Most of us American sports fans are neither proud nor frugal when it comes to the age old tradition of updating logos for the sake of selling more crap.
Well, thank god that’s never going to happen
Boy that was a waste of a ‘click’
They look like the awful generic logos you have to choose from when you move your team in Madden.
There are actually some pretty decent logos in there, but holy crap that “American marketing men” line is so horribly namy. If you want to give your sport’s teams fresh legos, just fucking do it. Don’t give it a weaselly little framing device that completely undercuts the surprisingly good quality of your work.
*narmy
As a NORTH American (we don’t all live in the United States), these logos look NOTHING like our sports logos, which look far better than these, and far better than the dull, fake traditional European ones. These look more like Australian Rules Football ones.