Even Mike Ditka Can’t Bring Himself To Watch The Chicago Bears Anymore

The weekly ‘4 Downs’ segment that the Chicago Sun-Times does with Mike Ditka has become required reading this NFL season. Whether he’s commenting about Adrian Peterson’s suspension or having a hot take on Ferguson, one thing we can say for sure is he’s rarely uninteresting. This week’s edition had him sounding off on the Bears, or more accurately, how he couldn’t even stand to watch them on Monday.

“I’ll tell you what, I watched until it was 14-0, then I turned the game off. I didn’t watch any more. So, I don’t know what happened. I don’t know how bad it got or didn’t get. I didn’t pay any attention to it. But from what I saw, the guys on defense didn’t know where to line up. They didn’t know how to cover. They didn’t know how to do anything. It’s a shame. There is no excuse for that. You can say it’s coaching, and maybe that has something to do with it. But I think it’s the people they have. They just aren’t very good.”

Those are harsh words from the former coach, especially since he’s one of the biggest Bears homer fans you’ll ever come across. You may recall in Week 2 he was the only ESPN panelist to pick the Bears out of 14 people prior to their game against the 49ers.

Three months later and the Bears are such a mess that their #1 fan couldn’t even bring himself to watch. I’m pretty sure most Bears felt the same way aside from those who had Alshon Jeffery, Matt Forte, or Drew Brees on their fantasy team.

The Bears are 5-9 on the season and ownership is rumored to be cleaning house as soon as it ends.

