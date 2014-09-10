Even On His Day Off Calvin Johnson Catches Balls, Embarrasses Defenders

09.09.14 15 Comments

Matthew Stafford, Reggie Bush, Calvin Johnson and a handful of other Detroit Lions were in attendance for the Tigers-Royals game tonight at Comerica Park. Between innings Miguel Cabrera channeled his inner Matthew Stafford and threw a jump ball for Megatron. For some strange reason, a woman tried to pick it off. Like most defensive backs she came up empty-handed.

Even on his day off Calvin embarrasses defenders.

