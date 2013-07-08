Everyone Was Impressed With Andy Murray’s Wimbledon Win Except Tom Hiddleston

Yesterday, Andy Murray defeated top-ranked Novak Djokovic to become the first British man to win the Wimbledon Men’s Singles title since Fred Perry in 1936. With his three-set sweep of the Serbian star, Murray finally provided people in Great Britain something new to brag about other than the original Office being better than NBC’s American version. I think it’s pretty safe to say that Murray is the most important and popular man in the UK today, and he could probably get away with murder if he asked.

And as we pointed out yesterday, the crowd at Centre Court was packed with celebrities, from our new favorite BFFs, Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler, taking a selfie to Serbian President Tomislav Nikolić having himself a pouty party. Thor and Avengers star Tom Hiddleston was also there (as you can see above), but he wasn’t nearly impressed as B-Coop and G-But, as I like to think he was telling his lady friend something like, “Big deal, I destroyed the entire Bifröst and almost single-handedly brought Asgard and Earth down in the process.” That probably impresses girls.

Hiddleston’s devilish grins aside, Murray is indeed the pride of a nation today, and I assume it’s only a matter of time before he calls Pippa Middleton and tells her what’s up.

That’s British soccer star Wayne Rooney or “Who? Huh? Oh, that guy?” as everyone is calling him today.

Murray’s girlfriend Kim Sears preparing to punch every woman who comes after her man.

B-Coop and G-But were just BROing it up!

In all fairness to Hiddleston, Victoria Beckham was officially the least interested person in attendance.

That’s Ronnie Wood on the left, and I originally thought that was Katy Perry cheering for Murray, which would have sent me on one hell of a rant. Also, I think the guy wearing the sunglasses is an assassin.