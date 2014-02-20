As Expected, Buddy Cole And ‘The Colbert Report’ Pissed Off The Police In Sochi

When The Colbert Report first introduced Scott Thompson as his classic Kids in the Hall character Buddy Cole, I thought, “This is going to be absolutely fantastic,” thinking that he would be dropped into Sochi and ready to stick it to Russia over the anti-gay laws. After a few appearances, it seemed that he’d just be playing it safe by interviewing American athletes and making general jokes about Vladimir Putin’s hatred of the gays, and the eerie “We’re not allowed to talk about this” attitude of Russian citizens. But that all changed last night.
In another special edition of The Sport Report, Buddy went to check out the so-called “Protest Zone” of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, after he took a quick tour of the city to see if he could find any sign of gay people, naturally. After all, Sochi’s mayor made the bold claim that there were absolutely no gay people in Sochi right now, and Buddy (and many other people) couldn’t believe that. But the real fun begins once he finds the protest zone and quickly learns why it’s empty.
Thanks Russia, for continuing to make America look good by comparison!
Gotta love the “gay suicide vest” in the souvenir shop…” If you put this on, it’ll make you want to kill yourself ”
Was that hot-looking blonde telling Buddy to stop yelling really a russian cop ?
I think that was a producer telling Buddy to stop yelling because the cops were about to shoot him.
If anything had happened to Scott, the great black beast of Comedy itself would rise from its slumber and devour Moscow whole, making fart noises as it sloughed its way back to its nest beneath the world.
If Americans care so much about gay rights why don’t they make Saudi Arabia, their great ally to decriminalize homosexuality as well as some other middle eastern and African countries where being gay is punishable by DEATH. But no, when Russia passes some anti-gay laws which don’t ban homosexuality or make it illegal everybody loses their minds.
So because other countries are doing worse things, Russia should just get a pass?
Where’s the hate for all these olympic athletes adopting these gay russian dogs? You know how those mongrels will mount just about anything!
