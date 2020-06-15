As the NFL begins the process of getting their facilities back up and running, with the insistence that the season is going to happen as planned, they have been given the green light to test players for the novel coronavirus ahead of opening the doors for training.

On Monday, the league’s two Texas teams reportedly received test results back that confirmed that “several” players on the Cowboys and Texans had tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

While the teams do not disclose the names of those player that tested positive, Ezekiel Elliott’s agent confirmed to Rapoport that the star running back was among those to test positive, but offering an update that Elliott was “feeling good” despite the positive test.

Hopefully, as was the case with the known positive cases for players in the NBA, all of the players involved will be able to make full recoveries and not deal with a severe case of the dangerous and deadly disease. That more serious, non-fatal cases can do significant damage to the body’s respiratory system — among other things — is one of the chief concerns athletes have about contracting the virus, as there are still questions about all of the long-term effects of the disease.

That Elliott is feeling good is hopefully an indication that he has a mild or asymptomatic case and will be able to return to the field at full capacity in the near future, but it also shows that the NFL will likely see plenty of positive cases around the league and will need to prepare for plans to change as the season nears and case numbers in the United States continue spiking significantly.