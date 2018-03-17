UFC

With over 15 years worth of MMA competition under his belt, Fabricio Werdum has shown no signs of slowing down. He continues to sit right at the top of the UFC heavyweight division and has no problem playing the gatekeeper and knocking down hopeful contenders around the world. This event in London saw him taking on Alexander Volkov, who has started his UFC career with three straight wins (including victories over Roy Nelson and Stefan Struve).

THAT. IS. IT.@AlexDragoVolkov gets the biggest win of his career at #UFCLondon! He stops Werdum in round 4! pic.twitter.com/YMSFE7udiq — UFC (@ufc) March 17, 2018

Things started out well for Werdum, who took the first two rounds of the fight with his superior wrestling and top control. But in the third round things turned around quickly off one punch. It was a right jab from Volkov that smashed directly int Werdum’s socket and left an egg developing under his eye. In the fourth round Volkov took advantage of Werdum’s decreased visibility to power forward and overwhelm him with strikes, knocking him back into the cage and then finishing him with two brutal shots that knocked Werdum clean out.

I wonder if the cutman ever comes over and is like, "Ahh fuck, I can't….I can't fix that." #UFCLondon — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) March 17, 2018

Alexander Volkov with those final few blows was literally like… Brutal finish. #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/aAth4S7Lz3 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 17, 2018

Volkov just stopped Werdum. This is the guy who was outwrestled by Cheick Kongo. Love seeing the young guys improve. Blaydes, Tuivasa, Volkov. Here come the young guns. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) March 17, 2018

The win will undoubtedly put Volkov up into the top five of the UFC heavyweight division, and we’re excited to see what this new blood can do in a division that’s quickly shaking up with a lot of new names.