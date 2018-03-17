With over 15 years worth of MMA competition under his belt, Fabricio Werdum has shown no signs of slowing down. He continues to sit right at the top of the UFC heavyweight division and has no problem playing the gatekeeper and knocking down hopeful contenders around the world. This event in London saw him taking on Alexander Volkov, who has started his UFC career with three straight wins (including victories over Roy Nelson and Stefan Struve).
Things started out well for Werdum, who took the first two rounds of the fight with his superior wrestling and top control. But in the third round things turned around quickly off one punch. It was a right jab from Volkov that smashed directly int Werdum’s socket and left an egg developing under his eye. In the fourth round Volkov took advantage of Werdum’s decreased visibility to power forward and overwhelm him with strikes, knocking him back into the cage and then finishing him with two brutal shots that knocked Werdum clean out.
The win will undoubtedly put Volkov up into the top five of the UFC heavyweight division, and we’re excited to see what this new blood can do in a division that’s quickly shaking up with a lot of new names.
