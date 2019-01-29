Fabricio Werdum Plans To Request His Release From The UFC

YouTube

We may have seen the last of Fabricio Werdum within the UFC’s octagon. The former heavyweight champion announced on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday that he plans to request his release from the promotion while he awaits his USADA suspension to expire in May 2020.

“It’s a very hard situation, because I don’t want to stop fighting,” Werdum said, per ESPN. “I love the UFC, but the best decision for me is release, for sure.”

USADA suspensions prohibit UFC fighters from competing, so with two fights left on his deal, Werdum is exploring other options. Rumors flew that the former UFC champion could be the latest MMA fighter to rush off to WWE, but it would appear he’s focused on fighting for as long as he can.