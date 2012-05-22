Fake Or Not, Pepsi's Kyrie Irving Video Has Introduced A New Superstar

Pepsi wants us to believe that NBA Rookie of the Year Kyrie Irving dressed up as an old man named “Uncle Drew” to watch his nephew “Kevin” play a game of pick-up basketball for a documentary. Pepsi wants us to believe that at the Clark’s Pond Courts in Bloomfield, NJ, Uncle Drew was called into the game by Kevin to sub for an injured player and everyone was all like, “This guy?” And Pepsi wants us to believe that everyone just stood there and went apesh*t as Uncle Drew took them all to school.

Screw it, I want to believe it, too, because this latest viral sensation is just too awesome not to appreciate. Maybe for the next video Pepsi MAX can dress Kobe Bryant up as an old man and he can walk around a nursing home blaming all of his soiled diapers on everyone else. Come on, you’d buy a soda to watch that.

