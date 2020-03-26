Fanatics Converted Its MLB Jersey Factory To Make Hospital Gowns And Masks

One of the major issues facing the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic is a lack of necessary supplies for healthcare workers. Hospitals are reporting widespread issues of a lack of protective gear, from masks to face shields to simply not having enough gowns, with some nurses and doctors wearing trash bags as protective clothing.

It is part of an institutional and governmental failure to prepare appropriately for the coronavirus outbreak, but slowly private businesses are beginning to answer the call (albeit later than would have been preferred) for manufacturing these necessary supplies. Most recently, Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin, who owns Fanatics, announced they were converting their Philadelphia factory that makes MLB jerseys into producing gowns and masks for hospital workers in Philly and, they hope, ramping up production to help out in New York, an area hit especially hard right now.

(Thread): Woke up in the middle of the night last week with idea of converting our @Fanatics factory in PA that makes official @MLB jerseys into a facility that makes much needed masks and gowns and then donating them to help fight this horrendous virus. pic.twitter.com/r6FAxUdlgH — Michael Rubin (@MichaelGRubin) March 26, 2020

Fast forward to today – @Fanatics and @MLB have halted production of all MLB jerseys and instead using that same fabric we make the jerseys with to make masks and gowns!! We have approx 100 associates working (extra distanced and in a very clean and safe environment of course) pic.twitter.com/E8ewI0REfn — Michael Rubin (@MichaelGRubin) March 26, 2020

Thanks to @MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for not only agreeing to halting production of MLB jerseys, but also doing everything possible to make this happen as quickly as possible!! — Michael Rubin (@MichaelGRubin) March 26, 2020

And thanks to our incredible associates who raised their hands and wanted to be part of the effort to help the frontline heroes in this war stem the spread of the virus!! pic.twitter.com/GcZXTTcraq — Michael Rubin (@MichaelGRubin) March 26, 2020

It’s a great move by Fanatics and MLB to shift production to this necessity and hopefully other manufacturers follow suit, whether it is in producing ventilators or masks or gowns or anything else that can help doctors, nurses, and hospital workers be as prepared as possible to stay safe while battling the rampant effects of the virus.