Fans At The Ryder Cup Are Banned From Posting Photos To Their Social Media Account

Are you headed to the Ryder Cup in Scotland this month? Are you taking your camera? Do you plan on taking photos and posting them to Facebook or Instagram page and NOPE, you can’t. Sorry. The Ryder Cup just put the kibosh on all fan photos/videos posted to social media. They hate fun, obviously.

Over 250,000 spectators are expected to witness the clash between America and Europe at Gleneagles, which culminates on Sept 26–28. The ground regulations warn ticketholders, who have paid up to £1,500 a day, that no audio or video capture is permitted and no still photography except on practice days. The rules also state: “Images taken with a camera, mobile phone or other electronic device cannot be used for any purpose other than for private and domestic purposes. You must not sell, license, publish (including, without limitation, via Twitter or Facebook or any other social media site) or otherwise commercially exploit photographs.”

And then they used that ugly, ugly word; “branding.” So if you’re looking for someone to blame in all this, might I suggest “branding ambassador” Darren Rovell. Also, yes, this applies to players as well. No selfies, no pics of you and your buddies on the green. Nope, none of it.

This is your friendly reminder that golf is run by a bunch of old farts.

(GOLF.com)